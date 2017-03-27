Waikiki's classic Royal Hawaiian
On the shores of Waikiki Beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu sits the "Pink Palace of the Pacific," The Royal Hawaiian , a Luxury Collection Resort. Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, The Royal Hawaiian opened its doors on Feb. 1, 1927, 32 years before Hawaii became a state The original six-story, 400-room hotel was built in 18 months at a price of $4 million, and was described in the Honolulu Star-Bulletin as "the first resort hostelry in America."
