Visitor rescued in high surf off China Walls

A 29-year-old visitor from South Carolina was in serious condition after being rescued today in 4 to 6 foot surf at China Walls in the Portlock area, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The male visitor, who was exhaused and had swallowed ocean water, was with another swimmer and the two were treading water about 200 yards off shore at 12:40 p.m., when an Ocean Safety lifeguard swam out with his body board to assist them.

