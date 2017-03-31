VA hires director for Pacific islands...

VA hires director for Pacific islands system

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Veterans Affairs Department announced today it has chosen Jennifer Gutowski as the new director of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu. Gutowski has helped run the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System for nearly a decade, most recently as acting director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 hr American Infidel 1,369
Mole 22 hr RunsInTheFamily 8
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 23 hr District 1 4,159
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 23 hr District 1 344
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 23 hr District 1 399
Aloha Akbar 23 hr District 1 5
On-line Privacy for Sale by Congress Thu Bannon Suxcox 1
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at March 31 at 3:30AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC