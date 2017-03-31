VA hires director for Pacific islands system
The Veterans Affairs Department announced today it has chosen Jennifer Gutowski as the new director of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu. Gutowski has helped run the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System for nearly a decade, most recently as acting director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|American Infidel
|1,369
|Mole
|22 hr
|RunsInTheFamily
|8
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|District 1
|4,159
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|23 hr
|District 1
|344
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|23 hr
|District 1
|399
|Aloha Akbar
|23 hr
|District 1
|5
|On-line Privacy for Sale by Congress
|Thu
|Bannon Suxcox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC