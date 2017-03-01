US soldiers train for jungle warfare ...

US soldiers train for jungle warfare at Hawaii rainforest

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 1, 2017, photo, soldiers from the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in jungle warfare training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Army has set up a jungle training course amid a renewed focus on Asia and the Pacific after more than a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 35 min PuaTing 24
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr -Prince- 4,122
Hawaii is an embarrassment 2 hr ICE does its job 11
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Ann Coulter 1,244
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 314
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 14 hr Princess Hey 370
School Vouchers 23 hr District 1 11
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC