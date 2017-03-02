Unknown cost to alter hills delays Kakaako plan
A master plan that would guide a monumental resculpting of the state's biggest park in urban Honolulu and add new uses including sand volleyball courts, an oceanfront amphitheater and a beer garden failed to win support of a state board Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Vouchers
|24 min
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|11
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|31 min
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|819
|Worst than Watergate!!
|35 min
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|8
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|354
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|Pua comrade
|144
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|6 hr
|OrangeUPootin
|15
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|American Infidel
|1,187
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC