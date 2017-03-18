Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii'...

Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii's 'scholarly gentleman'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Fox News

In this Friday, March 10, 2017 photo, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin works in his office in Honolulu. Hawaii was the first state to file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Francine 1,261
Part of the Plan to Keep Fake Joe Balls in Waianae 5 hr District 1 5
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 7 hr Joe Balls 66
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr Maverick 808 4,134
Hawaii is an embarrassment 7 hr Maverick 808 23
Let Us Vote To Keep Minnesota Fatties Out of Ha... 10 hr Boycott Hawai shy... 5
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 17 hr Princess Hey 318
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC