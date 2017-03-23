Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii'...

Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii's 'scholarly gentleman'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Growing up in Washington state, Douglas Chin says he was the stereotypical "smart Chinese kid that got straight As." His parents taught him not to stick out too much and used to say "don't poke the lion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus... 31 min Meerkat Manor 23
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Laakea 1,342
News Hawaii Republican resigns from party after crit... 1 hr American_Infidel 8
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 20 hr Auntie Slippah 35
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 23 hr FUKFILIPINOS 518
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Sun Steven Bannon 338
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Sun District 1 395
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC