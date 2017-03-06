Tragic World War II Airman Gets Star ...

Tragic World War II Airman Gets Star Of David On Headstone - 75 Years Later

The headstone of an American soldier killed in World War II was replaced with one bearing a Star of David, according to his wishes. A headstone replacement ceremony was held on Feb. 28 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to a report in the Air Force news website 15th Wing.

