The Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Buildi...

The Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Building and US District Courthouse on March 9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

President Trump's executive order to restrict travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries and suspend the U.S. refugee program has been blocked indefinitely. The state of Hawaii sued to stop the travel ban, arguing the president's policy violates the Constitution.

Honolulu, HI

