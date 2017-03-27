The Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Building and US District Courthouse on March 9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
President Trump's executive order to restrict travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries and suspend the U.S. refugee program has been blocked indefinitely. The state of Hawaii sued to stop the travel ban, arguing the president's policy violates the Constitution.
