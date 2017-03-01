The coast in west Oahu is beginning to boom, with accommodations...
Oahu's Ko Olina coast is home to two upscale resorts, the Four Seasons Oahu and Disney's Aulani. The area west of Kapolei is booming, with a third resort, the Atlantis, now on the drawing board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|USA
|511
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Eagle USA
|813
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|1,147
|Mole
|8 hr
|March Hare
|3
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,096
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|344
|My 14yr Old Daughter Kelani J. Eale Is Missing (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Kelanisdad
|14
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC