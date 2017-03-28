Student Spotlight: Josie Nieboer

Student Spotlight: Josie Nieboer

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: WSAE-FM Spring Arbor

Junior Josie Nieboer felt called to study plant biology during her second year at Spring Arbor University. "I felt God really pulling on my heart to go into research, even though I really had no idea what the field offered," she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSAE-FM Spring Arbor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 44 min Princess Hey 4,156
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Joe Balls 1,348
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 6 hr American Infidel 67
News Waianae High recalls yearbooks containing racia... (May '09) 8 hr Mr oH 329
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 11 hr American Infidel 340
Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus... 14 hr American Infidel 25
News Hawaii Republican resigns from party after crit... 17 hr American_Infidel 8
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC