Stocchetti named executive director of HIFF
Beckie Stocchetti has been named executive director of the Hawaii International Film Festival. She will succeed Robert Lambeth effective Aug. 1. Lambeth announced the appointment Thursday evening at an opening reception for HIFF's Spring Showcase.
