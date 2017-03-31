Stocchetti named executive director o...

Stocchetti named executive director of HIFF

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Beckie Stocchetti has been named executive director of the Hawaii International Film Festival. She will succeed Robert Lambeth effective Aug. 1. Lambeth announced the appointment Thursday evening at an opening reception for HIFF's Spring Showcase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 7 hr Wong Get Low 4 310
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 7 hr BotoBird 514
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 8 hr Joe Balls 1,377
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 14 hr Thats All Folks 307
Mole Thu RunsInTheFamily 8
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Thu District 1 4,159
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Thu District 1 344
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at April 01 at 3:18AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC