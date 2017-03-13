Steve Kimock and Friends coming to Ha...

Steve Kimock and Friends coming to Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Steve Kimock is quite simply one of the finest improvisational guitarists alive, and he's bringing his music and a very cool band - Steve Kimock and Friends, featuring Jeff Chimenti on keys, Bobby Vega on bass and Wally Ingram on drums - to the Big Island next weekend. Steve Kimock and Friends is a special band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 21 min Clang 4 306
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 23 min Isiah 304
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 44 min NatureCallsBird 1,249
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban 1 hr SeaBird 8
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 hr District 1 4,126
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 2 hr District 1 44
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 10 hr Wolfgang_Cluck 372
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC