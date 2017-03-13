Steve Kimock and Friends coming to Hawaii
Steve Kimock is quite simply one of the finest improvisational guitarists alive, and he's bringing his music and a very cool band - Steve Kimock and Friends, featuring Jeff Chimenti on keys, Bobby Vega on bass and Wally Ingram on drums - to the Big Island next weekend. Steve Kimock and Friends is a special band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
