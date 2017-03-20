State, county try to resolve Kahauloa...

State, county try to resolve Kahauloa Road squabble

21 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

An overlap of state and county jurisdiction is contributing to a continuing controversy between Kahauloa Road residents and kayak rental operators who use the boat ramp into Kealakekua Bay at the end of the road. The kayak operators increased their use of the boat ramp after the state Department of Land and Natural Resources first closed the wharf at Napoopoo Beach Park and then restricted its use to three commercial kayak tour companies.

