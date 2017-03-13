Silver anniversary: Kona Chips marks 25 years serving snack enthusiasts
Kona Chips has become a familiar name in West Hawaii, and a staple for many local snack aficionados for the past 25 years. Owner and president Jerome Furukawa was living in Honolulu and making frequent Kona trips to visit his wife, Cindee's family, proprietors of Manago Hotel in Captain Cook.
