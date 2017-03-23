Sex abuse suits against Hawaii priest persist

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled one of three civil lawsuits that allege a prominent retired Big Island priest sexually molested teenage boys decades ago, according to the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases. Mark Gallagher, a Kailua, Oahu, attorney said Monday the settlement of the 2013 suit brought by two men known only as John Roe 6 and 7, concerns only the diocese and "there is no dismissal of any claims against Father George DeCosta."

