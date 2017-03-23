Second ride-hailing company begins op...

Second ride-hailing company begins operations on Big Island; Lyft goes live today

15 hrs ago

Less than a week after ride-hailing first arrived on the shores of the Big Island, a new transportation startup is set to begin operations. Ride-hailing company Lyft begins services today.

