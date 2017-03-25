Port Royal back after 7 months abroad
A $1 billion guided-missile cruiser Navy brass had previously written off as permanently damaged goods from a bad 2009 grounding off Honolulu Airport returned Friday from a successful seven-month deployment to the Middle East and South China Sea.
