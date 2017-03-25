Port Royal back after 7 months abroad

Port Royal back after 7 months abroad

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A $1 billion guided-missile cruiser Navy brass had previously written off as permanently damaged goods from a bad 2009 grounding off Honolulu Airport returned Friday from a successful seven-month deployment to the Middle East and South China Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus... 46 min District 1 22
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Joe Balls 1,339
News Hawaii Republican resigns from party after crit... 14 hr Guru 7
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 15 hr Auntie Slippah 35
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 19 hr FUKFILIPINOS 518
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 20 hr Steven Bannon 338
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 20 hr District 1 395
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC