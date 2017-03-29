Police arrest man after standoff in Kapolei
Police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another man in Honokai Hale Tuesday and then barricaded himself in a home for several hours. At about 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, police said an argument occurred between the suspect and a 61-year-old man when the suspect threatened him while brandishing a dangerous instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus...
|11 min
|District 1
|26
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|26 min
|American Infidel
|1,360
|After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is...
|9 hr
|American Infidel
|74
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|RiccardoFire
|521
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,158
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|19 hr
|District 1
|396
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|19 hr
|District 1
|341
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC