Police arrest man after standoff in Kapolei

Police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another man in Honokai Hale Tuesday and then barricaded himself in a home for several hours. At about 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, police said an argument occurred between the suspect and a 61-year-old man when the suspect threatened him while brandishing a dangerous instrument.

