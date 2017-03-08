Poi Malasadas Are a Must-Have at This Honolulu Bakery
At Kamehameha Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii, baked goods get a boost in the flavor department with the help of local ingredients. Island residents and visitors alike visit the bakery to load up on boxes of banana fritters, crispy bites flavored with haupia , and sweet onion-filled buns.
