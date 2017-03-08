Poi Malasadas Are a Must-Have at This...

Poi Malasadas Are a Must-Have at This Honolulu Bakery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Eater

At Kamehameha Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii, baked goods get a boost in the flavor department with the help of local ingredients. Island residents and visitors alike visit the bakery to load up on boxes of banana fritters, crispy bites flavored with haupia , and sweet onion-filled buns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ZERO federal funds for Hawaii 18 min Waikiki shyit water 5
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Waikiki shyit water 1,210
Worst than Watergate!! 2 hr Waikiki shyit water 24
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 3 hr Roach Tool 4 300
Missing Child Alert 3 hr Violet 1
Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07) 3 hr Dace 803
Love Libertard law breaker 3 hr Waikiki shyit water 1
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at March 08 at 3:38PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC