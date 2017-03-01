PH-US military ties vital for Asia-Pacific region: ex-envoy
With growing security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, a former American ambassador believes that a military alliance between the Philippines and the United States remains vital. "If you look at the Philippines and the US military relationship, it is absolutely crucial in my view for the Philippines to have security for a longer term," urged Charles Salmon Jr., an adjunct senior fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|805
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,133
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,093
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|342
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|District 1
|290
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Lil Grey Mare
|64
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Cheetos
|143
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC