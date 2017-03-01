PH-US military ties vital for Asia-Pa...

PH-US military ties vital for Asia-Pacific region: ex-envoy

With growing security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, a former American ambassador believes that a military alliance between the Philippines and the United States remains vital. "If you look at the Philippines and the US military relationship, it is absolutely crucial in my view for the Philippines to have security for a longer term," urged Charles Salmon Jr., an adjunct senior fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

