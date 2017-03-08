Pair facing charges after drug bust at Old Kona Airport Park
A two-month investigation into drug distribution and drug use at a homeless campsite in the Old Kona Airport Beach Park yielded two arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash, authorities said. Michelle Wright, 43, and Samson Keanaaina, 53, both of Kailua-Kona, were taken into custody after a narcotics search warrant, executed by officers Wednesday morning, found 171.3 grams, more than 6.1 ounces, of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 45.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.4 grams of suspected black tar heroin, and numerous drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine use and distribution.
