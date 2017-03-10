Oahu's North Shore under flood advisory
The North Shore of Oahu is under a flood advisory until 6:15 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. Heavy rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches an hour near Kahuku after 3 p.m., forecasters said.
