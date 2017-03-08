Oahu program for kids with disabilities closing down over funds
An Oahu after-school and summer program for youths with disabilities is shutting down at the end of the month due to a lack of funds, leaving families scrambling to find alternatives. Easter Seals Hawaii President and CEO Ron Brandvold said the organization has 11 students attending its daily youth program.
