Oahu program for kids with disabiliti...

Oahu program for kids with disabilities closing down over funds

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

An Oahu after-school and summer program for youths with disabilities is shutting down at the end of the month due to a lack of funds, leaving families scrambling to find alternatives. Easter Seals Hawaii President and CEO Ron Brandvold said the organization has 11 students attending its daily youth program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 min ICE does its job 1,213
Har har har har (Apr '14) 6 hr Jerry Lee 145
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 6 hr Snarf 302
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 4,116
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr _FLATLINE-------- 310
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 8 hr _FLATLINE-------- 366
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 11 hr Ms Sassy 37
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC