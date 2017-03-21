Oahu Choral Society Presents Messa Da Requiem, 4/6
This "one night only" performance is Thursday April 6, 2017, 7:30 pm Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall, 777 Ward Avenue Honolulu, Hawaii 96814. Our stellar soloists are: Grammy Award winning recording artist, Angela Brown, Soprano Honolulu based Charlene Chi, Mezzo-Soprano, Bishop Estate Kamehameha School attendee Keith Ikaia Purdy, Tenor and the much-in-demand Leon Williams, Baritone.
