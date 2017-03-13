No contest plea in Hawaii albatross d...

No contest plea in Hawaii albatross deaths case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A 19-year-old college student pleaded no contest Thursday in a case involving seabirds killed at a Hawaii nature reserve. Christian Gutierrez pleaded no contest to animal cruelty, theft and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 32 min Princess Hey 4,123
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 47 min District 1 27
Hawaii is an embarrassment 9 hr ICE does its job 11
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 12 hr Ann Coulter 1,244
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 21 hr Princess Hey 314
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 21 hr Princess Hey 370
School Vouchers Wed District 1 11
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC