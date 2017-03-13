No contest plea in Hawaii albatross deaths case
A 19-year-old college student pleaded no contest Thursday in a case involving seabirds killed at a Hawaii nature reserve. Christian Gutierrez pleaded no contest to animal cruelty, theft and other charges.
