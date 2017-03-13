New doctor in town -

21 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Newberry County Memorial Hospital is welcoming a little bit of Hawaii to its hospital staff by welcoming Dr. Conrad Manayan as its newest general surgeon. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Manayan's story is a testament of someone who started at the bottom and worked his way up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

