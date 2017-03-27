Military digging up WWII battle remai...

Military digging up WWII battle remains from Hawaii cemetery

Military and Veterans Affairs officials are digging up the remains of 94 unidentified Marines and sailors killed on a remote atoll in the Pacific during one of World War II's bloodiest battles. The servicemen were killed in the Battle of Tarawa in 1943 and buried as unknowns at a national cemetery in Honolulu after the war.

