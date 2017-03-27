Military digging up WWII battle remains from Hawaii cemetery
Military and Veterans Affairs officials are digging up the remains of 94 unidentified Marines and sailors killed on a remote atoll in the Pacific during one of World War II's bloodiest battles. The servicemen were killed in the Battle of Tarawa in 1943 and buried as unknowns at a national cemetery in Honolulu after the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|38 min
|District 1
|4,159
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|51 min
|District 1
|344
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|52 min
|District 1
|399
|Aloha Akbar
|53 min
|District 1
|5
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Bannon Suxcox
|1,367
|On-line Privacy for Sale by Congress
|19 hr
|Bannon Suxcox
|1
|Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus...
|22 hr
|District 1
|26
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC