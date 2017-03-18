McCully man charged for robbing resta...

McCully man charged for robbing restaurant at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 52-year-old man was charged Friday with robbing a Honolulu restaurant at gunpoint and taking the cash register. Malcolm Hirakawa, of McCully, was charged with first-degree robbery and two firearm offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 44 min Boycott Hawaii 58
check-this-out 49 min Boycott Hawaii 2
Part of the Plan to Keep Fake Joe Balls in Waianae 3 hr District 1 3
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Joe Balls 1,254
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 5 hr -Prince- 4,128
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 5 hr Wolfgang_Cluck 374
Dumpty Chumpy 7 hr Boycott Hawaii 2
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC