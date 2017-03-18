McCully man charged for robbing restaurant at gunpoint
A 52-year-old man was charged Friday with robbing a Honolulu restaurant at gunpoint and taking the cash register. Malcolm Hirakawa, of McCully, was charged with first-degree robbery and two firearm offenses.
