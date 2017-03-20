Maryland Judge Blocks Part of Trump's...

Maryland Judge Blocks Part of Trump's Revised Executive Order

A federal Judge in Maryland issued a ruling to block provisions of President Trump's March 6th Executive Order . The Executive Order was a revision from a previously blocked EO , which bans foreign nationals from six countries identified as being state sponsors of terrorism.

