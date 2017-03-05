Man hurt falling off cliff into ocean

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after he apparently took a misstep while taking photos and fell 60 feet onto the side of a cliff and into the ocean at Spitting Cave in Portlock. People at the scene pulled the man from the water and onto a surfboard just after 6 p.m., then transferred him to a rocky ledge, according to a Honolulu Fire Department report.

