Kako'o Honolulu Pride Fundraiser at Rain
Rain on Fort Street welcomed the "who's who" of Honolulu's LGBT and performance communities to the Kako'o Honolulu Pride Fundraiser on March 3. DJ Vaughn provided the night's entertainment; proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii Blue State Voters Are Supreme Beings
|1 hr
|District 1
|2
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Guru
|1,196
|Mole
|11 hr
|Bwahahaha
|4
|Very Important Message!!
|11 hr
|District 1
|2
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|356
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|298
|Worst than Watergate!!
|23 hr
|Guru
|23
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC