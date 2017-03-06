Kako'o Honolulu Pride Fundraiser at Rain

Kako'o Honolulu Pride Fundraiser at Rain

Rain on Fort Street welcomed the "who's who" of Honolulu's LGBT and performance communities to the Kako'o Honolulu Pride Fundraiser on March 3. DJ Vaughn provided the night's entertainment; proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

