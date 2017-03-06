Jewish World Soldier killed in World War II gets Star of David headstone JTA,
The headstone of an American soldier killed in World War II was replaced with one bearing a Star of David, according to his wishes. A headstone replacement ceremony was held on Feb. 28 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to a report on Friday on the United States Air Force news website, 15th Wing.
