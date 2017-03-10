Infant sustains skull fractures in Ai...

Infant sustains skull fractures in Aiea; Couple under investigation

Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree assault case involving a two-month old baby boy who suffered multiple skull fractures. The assault occurred in Aiea on Feb. 27. Police are investigating two people, a 28-year-old woman and 47-year-old man.

