Infant sustains skull fractures in Aiea; Couple under investigation
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree assault case involving a two-month old baby boy who suffered multiple skull fractures. The assault occurred in Aiea on Feb. 27. Police are investigating two people, a 28-year-old woman and 47-year-old man.
