HPD takes another look at 3 old cases...

HPD takes another look at 3 old cases involving injured keiki

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Cary Okimoto, acting chief for HPD, answers questions during a news conference on Dec. 20 at the main police precinct in Honolulu. Okimoto told the Police Commission today that HPD would take another look at three cases involving injury to children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 28 min Waikiki BROWN WATER 1,145
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 39 min Waikiki BROWN WATER 810
Mole 3 hr March Hare 3
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 4,096
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 4 hr Princess Hey 344
My 14yr Old Daughter Kelani J. Eale Is Missing (Sep '14) 5 hr Kelanisdad 14
Handsome Men of Hawaii (Mar '08) 6 hr Nalani 157
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC