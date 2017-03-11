HPD searching for inmate who didn't r...

HPD searching for inmate who didn't return to OCCC

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu police are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center last night. Ene Augafa, 42, left for work in the morning and was scheduled to return at 5:15 p.m. When he didn't return, state sheriffs and HPD were notified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Har har har har (Apr '14) 2 hr Jerry Lee 145
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 2 hr Snarf 302
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 4,116
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 310
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 366
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 7 hr Ms Sassy 37
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 hr Jack 1,211
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC