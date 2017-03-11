HPD searching for inmate who didn't return to OCCC
Honolulu police are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center last night. Ene Augafa, 42, left for work in the morning and was scheduled to return at 5:15 p.m. When he didn't return, state sheriffs and HPD were notified.
