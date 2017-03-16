HPD officer pleads not guilty in Pearl Harbor theft case
A 51-year-old Honolulu police officer pleaded not guilty at Circuit Court today to charges of theft and identity theft. Khanh Le appeared at his arraignment today before Judge Clarence Pacarro on charges of second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, third-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card and credit card theft.
