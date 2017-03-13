HPD officer charged with theft, ID theft
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating after an officer was charged with committing multiple counts of theft and identity theft at the Navy Exchange at Pearl Harbor. Khanh Le, 51, a 12-year HPD veteran, was charged Saturday with second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, identity theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and credit card theft.
