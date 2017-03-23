Howard Hughes to demolish Marukai bui...

Howard Hughes to demolish Marukai building

33 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

It might only be a temporary grass lawn, but construction of a "central plaza" at Ward Village in Kakaako is slated to move forward by the end of this year with the demolition of several warehouse buildings. Ward Village developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced Thursday that tenants in the warehouse buildings including Marukai and REAL a Gastropub will have to close in December to clear the land for the plaza.

