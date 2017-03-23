Howard Hughes to demolish Marukai building
It might only be a temporary grass lawn, but construction of a "central plaza" at Ward Village in Kakaako is slated to move forward by the end of this year with the demolition of several warehouse buildings. Ward Village developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced Thursday that tenants in the warehouse buildings including Marukai and REAL a Gastropub will have to close in December to clear the land for the plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|District 1
|1,312
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|District 1
|331
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|1 hr
|District 1
|389
|Hawaii is an embarrassment
|4 hr
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|25
|Trump doesn't sleep with his wife EVER___He Mus...
|5 hr
|Paul Manafort
|6
|Aloha Akbar
|5 hr
|District 1
|2
|check-this-out
|9 hr
|American_Infidel
|8
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC