Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies victim in fatal Farrington crash
The man who died in a three-vehicle collision in Kapolei Monday afternoon has been identified as 65-year-old Keith Komatsubara of Pearl City, the Honolulu Medical Examiner said. Honolulu police said medication or a medical condition of a another driver may have been a factor in the collision.
