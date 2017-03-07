Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies ...

Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies victim in fatal Farrington crash

The man who died in a three-vehicle collision in Kapolei Monday afternoon has been identified as 65-year-old Keith Komatsubara of Pearl City, the Honolulu Medical Examiner said. Honolulu police said medication or a medical condition of a another driver may have been a factor in the collision.

