Honolulu homeowners starting to offer up dwellings for rent

A year and a half after Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the city's accessory dwelling unit into law, nearly 150 applications have been approved for permits allowing homeowners to have the units on their property. City officials hope the 2015 law enabling homeowners to build the units for family members or renters will help create more affordable rentals amid Oahu's housing crisis, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

