Hesed Shel Emes: The truest form of k...

Hesed Shel Emes: The truest form of kindness

15 hrs ago Read more: Aerotech News And Review

Chap. Levy Pekar, Rabbi Chaplain assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., led the headstone replacement ceremony to honor of Staff Sgt. Jack Weiner, U.S. Army Air Forces, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2017.

