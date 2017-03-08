Hesed Shel Emes: The truest form of kindness
Chap. Levy Pekar, Rabbi Chaplain assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., led the headstone replacement ceremony to honor of Staff Sgt. Jack Weiner, U.S. Army Air Forces, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|5 min
|District 1
|512
|Very Important Message!!
|59 min
|American_Infidel
|9
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Francine
|1,213
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|304
|School Vouchers
|5 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|14
|Love Libertard law breaker
|7 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|3
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,105
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC