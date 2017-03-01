Heavy rains, flooding prompt closures

Rain has forced the closure of the Honolulu Zoo and several municipal golf courses today and Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions in front of the Turtle Bay Resort as communities from the North Shore to Hawaii Kai report momentary power outages. The National Weather Service said that radar showed more heavy rain sitting just off the Waianae coast and south shore, moving north at a rate of 15 to 20 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.