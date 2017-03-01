Heavy rains, flooding prompt closures

Heavy rains, flooding prompt closures

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Rain has forced the closure of the Honolulu Zoo and several municipal golf courses today and Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions in front of the Turtle Bay Resort as communities from the North Shore to Hawaii Kai report momentary power outages. The National Weather Service said that radar showed more heavy rain sitting just off the Waianae coast and south shore, moving north at a rate of 15 to 20 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 1,136
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 12 hr Joe Balls 805
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 4,093
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 14 hr Princess Hey 342
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 15 hr District 1 290
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 17 hr Lil Grey Mare 64
Har har har har (Apr '14) 21 hr Cheetos 143
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Honolulu County was issued at March 01 at 7:54AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC