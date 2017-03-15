Hawaii snubbed by Beard Awards

Hawaii snubbed by Beard Awards

Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Senia restaurant and Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar in Honolulu missed the cut to become finalists for a James Beard Award. Both had been named semifinalists in February, as had many Hawaii-based chefs in the past, but when the James Beard Foundation announced its finalists this morning in Los Angeles, the Hawaii entries for Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Wine Program were not among them.

