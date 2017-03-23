Hawaii Republican resigns from party ...

Hawaii Republican resigns from party after criticizing Trump

A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump resigned Wednesday from the Republican Party.

A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump resigned Wednesday from the Republican Party. Rep. Beth Fukumoto said members of the GOP refused to oppose racism and sexism including a suggestion by Trump to create a Muslim registry during his campaign.

American_Infidel

“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”

#1 18 hrs ago
We dont want any Trump haters in our party. BYE, Rino....

Go to the dummycrat party where you belong.

American_Infidel

“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”

#2 2 hrs ago
ZERO Republicans in the state senate, 5 in the house.

So much for checks and balances.

Absolute power CORRUPTS absolutely.
