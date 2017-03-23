There are on the West Hawaii Today story from 21 hrs ago, titled Hawaii Republican resigns from party after criticizing Trump. In it, West Hawaii Today reports that:

A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump resigned Wednesday from the Republican Party. Rep. Beth Fukumoto said members of the GOP refused to oppose racism and sexism including a suggestion by Trump to create a Muslim registry during his campaign.

