Hawaii ranks dead last in voter turno...

Hawaii ranks dead last in voter turnout for 2016 election

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Oahu residents Jesse Garrett, left, and Ron Powell fill out voter registration forms as Honolulu elections clerk Marie Ganoot stands by at right on Oct. 10 at the State Capitol. Voter turnout in Hawaii was the lowest in the nation for the 2016 presidential election, a report released today says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is... 30 min District 1 25
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr -Prince- 4,122
Hawaii is an embarrassment 6 hr ICE does its job 11
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 9 hr Ann Coulter 1,244
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 18 hr Princess Hey 314
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 18 hr Princess Hey 370
School Vouchers Wed District 1 11
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC