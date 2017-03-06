Hawaii plans to fight President Trump...

Hawaii plans to fight President Trump's revised travel ban

Read more: West Hawaii Today

A day after President Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban, attorneys for Hawaii said the state plans to challenge that order as well. The state wants to amend its existing lawsuit challenging Trump's previous order to contest the revised one, according to a motion filed Tuesday in federal court in Honolulu.

