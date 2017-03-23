Hawaii committees pass new versions o...

Hawaii committees pass new versions of vacation rental bills

The Honolulu Advertiser

Lawmakers have been keen to devise ways to make sure vacation rental operators are paying transient accommodation taxes just like hotels. This has been a struggle in part because many rentals, particularly on Oahu, are being operated illegally without permits.

