Hawaii bill targeting commercial fish...

Hawaii bill targeting commercial fishing industry dies

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

President Donald Trump's tribute to fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens during Tuesday's congressional address was seen by many as touching. The sponsor of a Hawaii bill seeking to change the way commercial licenses are granted to foreign fishermen says the bill is in danger of dying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 min alice 347
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 min alice 1,156
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 25 min 40ish 4,097
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 5 hr Doc Savage 304
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 9 hr USA 511
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 9 hr Eagle USA 813
Mole 15 hr March Hare 3
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC