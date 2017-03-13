Halekulani Corporation Appoints Alber...

Halekulani Corporation Appoints Albert N. Yoza as Financial Controller of Hotel Operations

In his new role, Mr. Yoza will be responsible for the accounting operations at Halekulani and Waikiki Parc, including the production of all financial reports, system maintenance of accounting records and a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk. "We are honored to have Mr. Yoza join Halekulani and Waikiki Parc as the hotels' financial controller," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Executive Officer of Halekulani Corporation.

