Halekulani Corporation Appoints Albert N. Yoza as Financial Controller of Hotel Operations
In his new role, Mr. Yoza will be responsible for the accounting operations at Halekulani and Waikiki Parc, including the production of all financial reports, system maintenance of accounting records and a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk. "We are honored to have Mr. Yoza join Halekulani and Waikiki Parc as the hotels' financial controller," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Executive Officer of Halekulani Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|15 min
|Maverick 808
|4,134
|Hawaii is an embarrassment
|18 min
|Maverick 808
|23
|Let Us Vote To Keep Minnesota Fatties Out of Ha...
|3 hr
|Boycott Hawai shy...
|5
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|318
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|377
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|Boycott Hawai syi...
|1,258
|After blocking the ban: Read what the nation is...
|13 hr
|Boycott Hawaii
|65
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC